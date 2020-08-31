Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thanks to a grant from FEMA as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, the Parker Sewer and Fire District will now be the beneficiaries of a $409,000 grant.
The grant will be used to purchase 50 new Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses, making their jobs that much safer. The gear allows firefighters to breathe while battling fires.
“This is a major win for the department,” said Parker Fire Department Chief Greg Farley. “Protection and safety are essential for our firefighters to be successful. This grant will provide vital equipment to help them achieve that goal.”
In addition to the 50 new SCBAs, the department will also replace to SCBA air compressor at Station 53 on State Park Road.
“Once again, the Parker team is leading the way in serving residents and providing them with the results they need,”said Alan Kay, chairman of Parker Sewer and Fire Subdistrict commission. “This gear is invaluable and a great win for our fire department.”
