GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's an exciting time for Katy Pever.
“It’s baby number two for us. So that is just a miracle and a blessing in itself," Pever said.
However, it's also a time that has her a little concerned.
“I think the one of the biggest emotions I feel right now could be just nervousness, just they unknown of what they really don’t know how COVID and pregnancy correlate," Pever said.
Her due date is September, and as a medical assistant at Parkside OB/GYN in Greenville, she wants to make sure she's healthy along with other soon-to-be moms.
“With it being cold and flu season we were already washing hands and sanitizing, but I think now it’s become you know minute-by-minute," Pever said.
It's one of the guidelines Dr. Kelly Kline says medical providers at Parkside are following. She says pregnant women are such a small sample of the population regarding coronavirus. Therefore, they are following CDC guidelines and are asking pregnant women to constantly wash their hands and practice social distancing.
“If you have tested positive for the coronavirus we’re definitely relying on the CDC for their day-to-day guidelines," she said.
Kline says there's limited information regarding pregnant women as it relates to the coronavirus.
“We would definitely recommend you contacting your doctor and consulting with them about what would be safe for you to take during pregnancy as far as symptom relief and things you can take for pain or for fevers," she said.
The intake process at Parkside is also different.
“We’re implementing things like screening at the front door, we’re having patients wait in their car when possible, instead of sitting in a waiting room with lots of other people," Kline said.
There are also moms who have questions about breastfeeding.
“We’re continuing to encourage people to keep breastfeeding and if you’re pumping just continue washing your hands and all the pump parts and everything really well," Kline said.
Kline says she's here to help and she loves helping her patients.
“Through scary times like these you really need a familiar and friendly face to rely on," she said.
And that makes Pever feel good too.
“We’re taking it day-by-day and just continually praying about it," Pever said.
Doctors also say right now there's just not enough information to determine if a mother can transfer the virus to a newborn. Right now, Parkside is not accepting any donated breast milk. So they're asking those who donate to either freeze their milk or donate it to another bank.
