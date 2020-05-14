COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said all parole and pardon hearings will be held virtually beginning June 2.
"The participants will include victims, victim-survivors and their supporters, using their individual devices, such as a personal computer or phone, via WebEx as the primary meeting system. Skype will be used as the backup meeting system. Go-To Meeting will be the third backup meeting system," the agency said in an emailed statement.
Victims who wish to participate in these hearings will have three options as well: submitting written statements; participating by phone – audio-only; or by submitting a DVD recording.
Inmates will participate via teleconference or web-based systems from inside prisons. Their attorneys can either go to the prison or participate via a web videoconferencing app.
All hearing dates originally set for April 15 onward were rescheduled approximately seven weeks later, the agency said. A calendar of hearing dates is on the SCDPPPS website.
MORE NEWS - Attorneys for suspects in Ahmaud Arbery's killing say the public has rushed to judgment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.