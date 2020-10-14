(FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Red Monkey Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling select contaminated organic parsley as part of a recall initiated by High Quality Organics (HQO).
According to the FDA, HQO has issued a recall for a lot of parsley because a sample was tested by one of HQO’s customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A portion of the lot recalled by HQO was supplied to Red Monkey Foods, Inc.
|Product Name
|Product Size
|Product Dates
|Cost Plus World Market Herbes De Provence
|0.6 oz
|BEST BY 13 MAR 2023
|Cost Plus World Market Organic Parsley
|0.3 oz
|BEST BY: 4 MAR 2023
|Great Value Herbes De Provence Organic
|0.6 oz
|BEST IF USED BY MAR 14 2023
|Great Value Organic Parsley Flakes
|0.3 oz
|BEST If Used By: MAR 11 2023
|O Organics Herbes De Provence Organic
|0.65 oz
|BEST If Used By: MAR 24 23
|O Organics Parsley Organic
|0.3 oz
|BEST If Used By: MAR 25 23
|Full Circle Parsley Organic
|0.3 oz
|Best By: 11 MAR 2023
The FDA said the products in question were distributed to all fifty states. Consumers who have purchased the product with the listed "Best By" dates are urged not to consume the product, but to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
To view the recall in it's entirety, click here.
