GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid parts of Highway 385 while crews work to replace a power pole.
The City of Greenville said firefighters are on scene in the area of Lowndes Hill Road and Keith Drive due to a power pole on fire.
We're told this section of Keith Drive that extends over Highway 385 will be closed for several hours today while Duke replaces the pole.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area.
