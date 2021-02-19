GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of an Upstate roadway is blocked as crews work to clear a crash Friday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol's collision tracking tool says it unfolded just before 8 p.m. along Geer Highway (US-276) near the intersection with Forest Circle, close to the Marietta area. SCHP reports at least part of the roadway is blocked.
A FOX Carolina viewer sent in a photo of the scene, saying the entire roadway is closed.
Drivers will need to seek alternate routes as a precaution.
