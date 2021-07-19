GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday morning, Trooper Gary with Highway Patrol said the part of the I-85 chute in Cherokee County is blocked due to a crash.
The crash happened at approximately 7:55 a.m. on I-85 south at 88.5 mile marker, according to SCHP. Thankfully there were no injuries.
Trooper Gary recommends people to seek an alternate route. SC 11 to US 221 is an optional route.
This is all the information at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you update on when this part of the chute will open back up.
MORE NEWS: SCDOT lowers speed limit on I-85 along construction project, lowers "chute" to 35 mph.
