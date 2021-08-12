HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – One part of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will be closed as emergency crews repair a sinkhole, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The repairs are happening on I-26 eastbound near US-25 at mile marker 54, according to officials.
There’s currently no timetable as to when the road will reopen.
The department is telling drivers to take exit 54, US-25 and head southbound. Drivers will follow the road into South Carolina to SC-11 before they exit off US-25 southbound, go down the off-ramp and take a right onto SC-11. They’ll then need to follow SC-11 northbound for around 21.7 miles to get back on I-26 in either direction at exit 5.
