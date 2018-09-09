SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said one person was killed and another was injured following a collision in Oconee County Saturday night.
The incident occurred on Friendship Road near Martin Creek Road around 11: 25 p.m.
According to troopers, a Chevy pick-up truck was traveling north on Friendship when the driver crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Tahoe head-on.
The driver of the Tahoe was entrapped in the vehicle and transported by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
SCHP said the driver of the pick-up truck was fatally injured and entrapped in the vehicle.
The Oconee County Coroner said the driver was a 52-year-old man from Seneca.
He was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner said.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt during the collision.
His identity has not been released.
