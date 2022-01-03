ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A roof of one part of Westside High School caved in Monday morning, according to Anderson School District Five.
The roof was part of the science wing, which has been closed the last seeks for renovations, according to the district.
Some construction workers were in the area but weren’t injured.
There’s still no cause as to why the roof collapsed.
