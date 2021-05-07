WHR crash

Scene of crash on White Horse Road. 

 (FOX Carolina / May 7)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a crash has caused part of White Horse Road to shut down.

According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 5:50 a.m. on White Horse Road near US 25.

FOX Carolina crews are on the way to the scene to learn more.

Stay tuned for updates.

(1) comment

Thunderhead
Thunderhead

White Horse Road is US25. Good grief!

Report Add Reply

