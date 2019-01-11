GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers who regularly take Woodruff Road to get to their destination will have one less lane to use during the day Saturday.
According to a Facebook post from the 85-385 Gateway Project, the right outbound lane of Woodruff Road in front of the Red Robin restaurant, will be shut down during daytime hours.
Details as to when the lane would reopen were unavailable as of writing.
