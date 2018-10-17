GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said additional officers will be at Dr. Phinnize J. Fisher Middle School through dismissal on Wednesday.
Police said the principal called to report a suspicious vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Greenville County Schools said several students reported seeing a man park and then walk into the woods near the school carrying an unknown object.
Police arrived and said they found no signs of a threat.
Officers will remain on the Millenium Boulevard campus until dismissal is complete just as an added precaution.
Greenville County Schools released this statement:
"Fisher Middle School went into partial lockdown just before 3pm after several students reported seeing a man park a car on school property and walk into the woods near the school. The students said the man was carrying an unknown object. Police thoroughly searched the area and advised us it was okay to proceed with a modified dismissal. Greenville Police and district staff remained with students as they left the building and got into a car or loaded their bus. This is slowing down the dismissal process but the safety of our students is always our top priority."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.