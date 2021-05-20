SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg Community College (SCC), OneSpartanburg, Inc. and the Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force announced on Thursday that they are forming a partnership to make college at SCC more affordable.
Officials say that through institutional scholarships, tuition will be virtually eliminated for all students enrolled at SCC throughout the 2021-2022 academic year.
SCC President, Dr. G. Michael Mikota, said during a news conference to announce the partnership:
“I am excited to stand before you this morning, alongside our partners, to announce a new Spartanburg Community College initiative that has the power to transform our community for years to come- transform the way we live, learn, work and play. Throughout the 2021-2022 academic year - fall, spring and summer semesters - SCC will offer institutional scholarships to reduce tuition for anyone attending our college. This means students can attend SCC at virtually no cost. Our focus is retention and re-engagement: we will retain current students to complete their educational goals, and we will re-engage individuals who have delayed educational plans due to the pandemic, financial barriers, etc. Education is the key to success, and the gateway to economic prosperity, and that has never been more true than now. Educational attainment in Spartanburg County must continue growing in order to attract higher-wage jobs in diverse industries. And to grow, we must continue our partnerships, working together to educate our citizens and provide businesses an educated and skilled workforce. As our community bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, SCC and our partners are ready to make dreams of college, new jobs and new careers a reality for everyone. The pathway to college at Spartanburg Community College is more affordable than ever before.”
According to officials, these new institutional scholarships are available to anyone who wants to begin or continue their education at SCC. Students eligible for the scholarships include:
- Adults with some college
- Adults with no college
- Recent high school graduates
- Dual enrolled high school students
- Career changers
- Anyone who needs a do-over by starting college again
“Spartanburg has a history of aligning community assets to meet economic challenges,” said Allen Smith, president & CEO of OneSpartanburg, Inc, at the news conference today. “Today’s announcement positions us to increase educational attainment levels, attract innovative companies, and create generational impact for our people, our employers and our economy. We applaud Spartanburg Community College for stepping in at a time when our community needs it most.”
Officials say that all college-eligible students enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours at SCC are eligible for the scholarships throughout the 2021-2022 academic year. They add that to qualify, students must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and have exhausted all other grants, aid and scholarships. Additional funding sources to offset tuition may also include; grants (Federal Pell Grants, Federal Supplemental Opportunity Grant, S.C. Needs-Based Grant), SC Lottery Tuition Assistance Program (LTAP), SC Wins funding and scholarships, according to officials.
For more information, visit www.SCCgoesFree.com or email admissions@sccsc.edu.
