MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Parkway announced that multiple sections of the parkway were closed Thursday due to heavy rain and wind expected from Zeta.
Below are the closures announced so far:
- Mt. Mitchell to Folk Art Center, Milepost 355-382
- NC191 to NC151, Milepost 393.6-405.5
- US276 to NC215, Milepost 412-423
- NC215 to US23/74, Milepost 423-443
- US23/74 to US441, Milepost 443-469
Officials said additional parkway closures are possible as the forecast changes.
Latest forecast: Tropical Storm Warnings in place as Zeta moves in
