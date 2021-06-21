SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Emergency Management announces I-85 Business Loop from Exit 3 to 4B will close in July for bridge replacements.
Officials announced the news via Facebook on Monday.
The SCEM said Northbound thru-traffic will stay on 85 at the split near HWY 129 and I-26 can also be used as a detour. They go on to say Fairforest Road and New Cut Road exits will be for local access only. Southbound traffic will stay on I-85 at the north split near HWY 221, and can also use 585/176 as detours.
SCEM also said Bryant Road, HWY 9, and Hearon Circle exits will be for local access only.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact SCDOT at 864-587-4720 or scdot.org/scdotcontactus.
