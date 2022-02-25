ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured another on Friday morning.
Officers reported that the motorcycle was speeding down New Leicester Highway when they crashed at around 5:00 a.m.
The driver was taken to Mission Hospital in stable but critical condition.
Unfortunately, the passenger passed away from injuries they received during the crash.
No other information regarding the victims was released. We will update this story as we learn more.
