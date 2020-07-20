GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A passenger has passed away weeks after a collision on South Washington Avenue, SCHP reported.
The collision took place on June 25 after 11:30 a.m.
The driver of unit 2 struck the passenger of unit 1 while attempting to make a left turn on Washington.
The passenger was transported for injuries to PRISMA Greenville, but passed away at the hospital on July 20, 2020.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
