GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Cherokee County pastor said a 13-year-old girl was laid to rest Monday after she died battling the flu.
The Cherokee County coroner confirmed he was alerted by the North Carolina medical examiner’s office that a Gaffney teen died at a Shelby hospital on Jan. 31.
Arden Reese Bradley, 13, passed away on that day, per her obituary.
Rev. Josh Henderson presided over the child's service. He said she went by the nickname "Wink."
Henderson said he knew wink since she was a toddler.
Wink was a student at Gaffney Middle School who loved her family, K-Pop music, painting, and photography, the obituary states.
Memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
Bradley's grandfather is on the Meals on Wheels board and is an active volunteer, the funeral home said.
