MONTREAT, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Two years after Andrew Brunson was detained in a Turkish prison, the North Carolina pastor has returned to the church he once called home.
Christ Community Church-Montreat welcomed the pastor and his wife, Norine, with open arms Sunday. The two participated in prayer alongside the community.
Brunson described his time in prison, and how his faith kept him strong.
"Sometimes it would be an hourly battle, where I'm up and down throughout the day... having to struggle through again to the point where I'd say 'I surrender to Your will,'" said Brunson.
The pastor had been under house arrest in Turkey for nearly two years after he was arrested and accused of terror-related charges and espionage.
He faced up to 35 years in jail.
Brunson was released on October 12, convicted of terrorism charges- free to come back to the United States.
Since his release, the American pastor has become somewhat of an international sensation. He met with President Donald Trump shortly after his arrival in the states.
Right now, Brunson's future plans are simple. He said he'd like to spend time wihthis family and 'continue to pray about the future.'
