GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A well-known Greenville pastor spoke on national television Monday to address controversies concerning his marriage, and the reason behind his purchase of an expensive car.

Pastor John Gray, of Relentless Church in Greenville, appeared on the daytime talk show, 'The Real,' alongside his wife, Aventer Gray. The pastor has been in the public eye for months after rumors spread of an alleged affair, and a possible love child.

'The Real' co-host Adrienne Bailon dove right in, asking Gray point blank if he had an affair.

"The answer is no. I didn't," the pastor said.

He continued with an explanation:

"Over a year ago, my wife and I were in a very difficult place in our marriage, and in that time, I began to converse with someone, other than a counselor, other than a pastoral leader — which is where I should have taken my issues and challenges — and began to converse, and I was even in the presence of that person one time. But being in the presence of someone is not the same as sleeping with them. I did not sleep with anyone."