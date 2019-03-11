GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A well-known Greenville pastor spoke on national television Monday to address controversies concerning his marriage, and the reason behind his purchase of an expensive car.
Pastor John Gray, of Relentless Church in Greenville, appeared on the daytime talk show, 'The Real,' alongside his wife, Aventer Gray. The pastor has been in the public eye for months after rumors spread of an alleged affair, and a possible love child.
'The Real' co-host Adrienne Bailon dove right in, asking Gray point blank if he had an affair.
"The answer is no. I didn't," the pastor said.
He continued with an explanation:
"Over a year ago, my wife and I were in a very difficult place in our marriage, and in that time, I began to converse with someone, other than a counselor, other than a pastoral leader — which is where I should have taken my issues and challenges — and began to converse, and I was even in the presence of that person one time. But being in the presence of someone is not the same as sleeping with them. I did not sleep with anyone."
Gray then addressed the baby rumors by denying the existence of any such child.
"There's no baby, none of that," he said. "[The emotional affair] was wrong. I take responsibility for that. But I will not take responsibility for that which I did not do."
LAMBORGHINI CONTROVERSY
In late 2018, Gray came under fire for buying his wife a Lamborghini for their eighth anniversary. The purchase was estimated to have cost as much as $200,000.
After a video surfaced of the lavish purchase, the community questioned whether the money came from the church.
"Eight is a number that matters to us," Gray said. "It was our eight-year anniversary. Eight is the number of new beginnings. People don't know that we've had different significant health challenges. Nothing is promised."
Gray went on to explain that he used his own life savings to get his wife the car. "Not one cent" came from the church fund, he said.
The couple, outside of their church duties, make money from book deals, a television show and other opportunities.
When the co-hosts mentioned the couple didn't need to post the car on social media, both John and Aventer agreed. The two said they didn't personally post because they knew some people wouldn't understand.
They went on to explain that other people who witnessed the gift giving were those who made it public.
"People who are close to us know that we connected over music, our love for people, our love for God, and our love for cars," Aventer said.
Gray also defended his visit to the White House in the interview.
Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
