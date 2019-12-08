GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pastor John Gray spent the first three and a half minutes of his Sunday sermon addressing the rumors and headlines surrounding an eviction letter that Relentless Church received this week from an attorney for Redemption World Outreach.
Pastor Gray told the congregation that the leases and bills are paid. “We’re not being evicted because we’ve paid the bills,” he said.
Pastor Gray told church members that the process of transitioning the two churches has been legally complicated. He said it is his hope that both sides will come to an amicable resolution.
He also expressed disappointment that information in the letter was leaked to the media because he does not want the process to play out publicly. He told the congregation he will not engage in mudslinging and does not want the congregation to do so either.
“We are the body of Christ and all of this is a distraction because the enemy wants us to fight each other instead of fighting him,” he said.
Here is the full statement Pastor Gray made before the congregation:
Maybe y’all been watching the news. But I’d like to say a couple of things about some of the things that you have heard. First of all, to what I believe is one of the most critical elements, I have heard that we were being evicted. Anyone who has ever been evicted knows that that is a public record. We are not being evicted. (Applause) Hold on. We’re not being evicted because we’ve paid the bills. I want this to be very clear that there has been, from the beginning of this transition when Pastor Ron handed me the keys, a very complicated process and many of the processes and procedures in the intermarriage of the two churches has a lot of legal components and in that process, we’ve been quietly working behind the scenes. And it is unfortunate that something has been shared with outlets outside of the body of Christ. My point in making you aware is this: from our clear understanding of where we are in this process, I want to make it clear that we have paid all lease payments on all these buildings. And, to clarifiy, in one of the statements it said ‘all bills are paid’, well we have accounts payable, so it’s never ‘all bills are paid’. Before I got here, all bills weren’t paid. Ok, so we pay as we go, so there are bills. I want to make that clear, but these buildings have been paid according to our agreement. I also want to say this: I did not come here as a lease person. I did not, that’s not what I came here for. And so, we are working to get resolution and I am not going to adjudicate this in the public. I’m not going to dishonor God by mudslinging. We may have some fundamental differences of our understanding of where we are, but no one is to disrespect, trash, dishonor Redemption, Relentless, me, my wife, Pastor Ron, Pastor Hope or anybody in between. We are the body of Christ and all of this is a distraction because the enemy wants us to fight each other instead of fighting him. It is my hope - and we are working – that Pastor Ron and I and the churches can come to an amicable understanding as we move forward. But I thank God for the global church and I want to make this clear: I’m not fighting and I will never be a part of a church split. We’re not going to dishonor God and we’re going to love each other. We’re going to love Christ. And if people want to talk about me, bless ‘em. They can say what they want but we’re not being evicted and we’re going to continue to work and figure out an amicable solution.
The letter from Redemption’s attorney gave Relentless an eviction date of December 31.
In Sunday's service, Pastor Gray said that there will be two New Year’s Eve services at Relentless on December 31, further making the point that the church will not be evicted. One service will be at 7 p.m. and one at 10 p.m.
PREVIOUS
Lawyers representing Relentless Church filed a response on Thursday after the church had received a termination letter referencing what a church spokesperson called a false verbal agreement between former Redemption pastor Ron Carpenter and current Relentless pastor John Gray.
The letter was a 30-day termination notice of a non-residential lease that was sent to Relentless on Nov. 27, according to a response from the law firm representing Gray.
Holly Baird, a spokesperson representing Relentless clarified, the letter was not an eviction notice.
“There is absolutely no eviction notice, Baird said. “They have not been served and they are current with every financial obligation as outlined by the leases they are under.”
Baird added, “A termination letter referencing a false VERBAL agreement was sent. The letter did NOT however reference the actual signed lease agreement in which Redemption/ Ron Carpenter is in violation of not honoring amongst many other things. The Grays are current with both of their leases.”
According to the legal response, the lawyers for Gray claim Carpenter did not follow through with all the terms of the terms they initially set in the transition agreement when Gray took over the church in Greenville.
The legal response also mentions a message that Carpenter’s wife, Hope, reportedly sent to members of Relentless’ congregation, which the lawyers claim included several defamatory statements about Gray.
The lawyers conclude by stating there is hope that both sides can sit down together to resolve the issue reasonably. If not, the lawyers say Gray and his church will have no choice but to protect their reputations.
“They cannot sit back while such defamatory and untrue statements are being purposely spread,” the attorneys’ letter states.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Carpenter and Redemption for their side of the story but have not yet received a response.
Click here to read the full response from Gray's attorneys.
MORE NEWS - Deputies need help identifying 2 suspects in armed robbery at Greenville co. strip club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.