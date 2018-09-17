SENECA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Bagging and organizing groceries aren’t The Reverend Stan Rankin’s usual jobs.
When he’s done though, he knows his tip will be a countless number of thank yous..
“I thought about it. I said well, why don’t I just rent a truck,” Rankin said.
He’s from Seneca, but recently evacuated the Dillion area where he’s the pastor of Hamer Church of God. It’s also an area that’s flooded because of Florence,.
“Quite a few of our church members though are having to leave their homes or they’re fearful that the water is right up to the door almost,” Rankin said.
So, he posted request on Facebook for food donations and supplies. He will drive the truck back to Dillion.
“Talking to the people they have no bread there a lot of items people just don’t have. A lot of people need to cover their houses and structures.
Rankin’s friend, The Reverend Scott Shirley brought tarps for roofs, drinks, doors, and paper products.
“We went through five hurricanes while we were down there. So, we know first-hand what is going on down there.”
Shirley once lived in the Mullins area, which is located in the Pee Dee area. He knows what’s it’s like when it floods.
“They can’t get to the stores to buy groceries, supplies and so we’re helping send stuff down there,” Shirley said.“We might not know them, they might not know us but we are brothers and sisters in Christ.”
So, the truck Rankin rented is now filled with food and love.
“The people in that area, like here, their faith is strong,” Rankin said.
