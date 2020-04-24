(Travelers Rest, SC/FOX Carolina) - Master chocolate maker and pastry chef Vincent Caradonna says he spent three years craving a doughnut he couldn't find anywhere in Greenville.
He craved a doughnut like ones he had working in Las Vegas and New York, made from scratch and not too sweet.
So Caradonna, the owner of Le Petit Croissant on South Main Street in downtown Greenville, started experimenting with different recipes. Finally he figured it out, creating what he calls the "origami donut," one not too flaky, not too cakey and not too greasy.
It gets its nickname from the time Caradonna spending folding dough over and over again to perfect it.
Now he's bringing his creation to Travelers Rest.
His new shop, Origami Donut, will open on South Poinsett Highway on May 14. For now, the location will be open Friday through Sunday each week. Caradonna said the small shop will have only a couple tables inside, but a large porch with outdoor seating will offer a family friendly space.
Each morning, the doughnuts will be made fresh, from scratch at Le Petit Croissant and delivered to Travelers Rest.
"It doesn’t come from a box, we make everything from scratch with very good ingredients," Caradonna said. "That’s what we want to bring, is more like a gourmet doughnut that is accessible to everybody so we have a comfortable atmosphere, very friendly that everybody can go to."
He plans for the menu to offer about a dozen doughnut choices: including one filled with ginger and peaches from local farms; a s'mores doughnut filled with marshmallow and topped with graham cracker and dark chocolate pieces; and a peanut butter cream-filled doughnut with a dark chocolate glaze and sprinkled with roasted peanuts.
There will also be seasonal doughnuts that rotate availability throughout the year.
"We took the doughnut game to another step, I think," Caradonna said. "We took it really to like, fine dessert dining doughnuts. That something you can have for breakfast or in the middle of the day or for dessert."
