In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video that was played during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis, police approach the car that Daunte Wright was driving after being shot during a traffic stop. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him.(Court TV, via AP, Pool)