STEPHENS COUNTY, GA. (FOX Carolina) -- While a patient was working to get transferred to another facility, the patient tested positive for coronavirus, according to Stephens County hospital.
On Friday, April 3, 2020, staff at the Clary Care Center was working the arrangement, but for the patient to be transported, they had to be tested.
This individual, who was and remains asymptomatic, returned a positive COVID-19 test results. This individual was immediately isolated and notified the Department of Public Health.
Stephens County Hospital is working to monitor the situation alongside the Department of Health.
MORE NEWS - Investigation underway after two found dead in Anderson, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.