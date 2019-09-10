PAW Patrol Live!

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue is coming to Greenville on September 14-15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. 

 Source: PAW Patrol

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Ryder and the PAW Patrol gang are coming to Greenville! 

In a live action performance, the rescue dogs in training are taking their adventures to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on September 14 and 15. 

Fans of the team can see "Race to the Rescue" at four different times throughout the weekend: 

  • Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. 
  • Sunday, September 15 at 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. 

Tickets start at $25! Those interested can purchase them here.

MORE NEWS: 

Upstate mom who lost teen son to suicide urges other parents to start an 'awkward conversation' with their kids

Anderson County cold case solved after 7 years; charges filed on anniversary of victim's death

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.