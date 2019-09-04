Hurricane Dorian Tuesday

This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB shows Tropical Storm Dorian as it sits over the Bahamas on September 3, 2019.

 Handout/NOAA/RAMMB/AFP/Getty

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (FOX Carolina) Pawleys Island Police Department says they'll be extending the cut-off for locals and visitors to evacuate the island in preparation of Hurricane Dorian. 

As heavy rain and winds arrive on the South Carolina coast, the department says they'll push back the closing of the causeways a few hours given the current track of the storm. 

Locals and residents now have until 5 p.m. to leave the island before officials shut it down. After then, no one will be allowed back until further notice. 

MORE NEWS: 

Governor issues evacuation orders for North Carolina's barrier islands

Deputies rescue puppy from partially flooded car, name her Dorian

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.