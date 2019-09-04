PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (FOX Carolina) Pawleys Island Police Department says they'll be extending the cut-off for locals and visitors to evacuate the island in preparation of Hurricane Dorian.
As heavy rain and winds arrive on the South Carolina coast, the department says they'll push back the closing of the causeways a few hours given the current track of the storm.
We have pushed back the closing of the causeways a few hours due to the track of the storm. This will give residents more time to prepare. 5 pm folks will not be allowed to come on the island.— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 4, 2019
Locals and residents now have until 5 p.m. to leave the island before officials shut it down. After then, no one will be allowed back until further notice.
