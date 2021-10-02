POLK, NC (FOX Carolina)- Polk County deputies said they are looking for Allison Paige Henderson, a missing 11-year-old who may be in danger.
Deputies said Henderson went missing from the Green Creek community early on Saturday. She may be in the Spartanburg, SC area, according to deputies.
Deputies described Henderson as 5 foot 1 and 90 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, according to deputies.
Deputies believed that Henderson may be in danger. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Communications Center at (828)-894-0187. In case of an emergency, callers should reach out to 911.
