EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Sheriff's Office announces that they are searching for suspects after a carjacking incident along Farris Bridge Road (Highway 183) in Easley, SC.
Deputies say that the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on August 6, 2021.
The victim had stopped at a car wash along highway 183 when the two suspects pulled into the location, according to deputies.
One suspect exited the passenger side of their vehicle and took the victim's white 1999 Honda Civic at gunpoint, according to deputies. You can see a better picture of the car on the right.
Deputies describe one of the suspects as a white male in his late 20's with several tattoos on both arms. They add that the suspect has short dark hair and wearing a black t-shirt that said "ACDC" on the front.
Deputies believe that the suspects were in a dark colored Chevrolet pick-up truck from the 90's.
The suspects left the scene and went in the direction of Greenville on highway 183, according to deputies.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Stone with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office at 864-898-5500.
