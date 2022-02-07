PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Sheriff's Office announced that deputies are investigating a reported scam targeting house cleaning companies in the area.
Deputies said these scammers have been contacting small cleaning companies and asking them to clean their “newly purchased” homes. According to deputies, most of the houses used by the scammers were local homes still listed for sale.
The scammers would then offer to send them a check for more than the cleaning services and ask them to transfer the remaining funds to other workers. The victims then shared the money but later found out that the check they got was no good.
Deputies warn residents to be careful if they receive any suspicious requests over the phone or online. They add that people should never provide personal information if they suspect something is wrong.
For more information or to report a scam, deputies ask residents to contact them at 864-898-5500.
