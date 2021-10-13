EASLEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident that happened in the Zion Heights Community that left one man dead following a heated altercation, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified at 7 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting on Zion Heights Court in Easley. Deputies say upon arrival they found a woman at the residence who informed deputies that she had shot a man following a heated altercation.
They say while clearing the property, deputies found a deceased man with visible injuries that are characteristics of a gunshot wound.
Deputies say at this time, no one has been taken into custody.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
