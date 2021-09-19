POLK, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are on scene after a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker 59 on I-26 east, the Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the left lane of I-26 east is closed near this area. The NCDOT Traffic map shows more information on that crash.
Polk County dispatch said no injuries were reported from the crash.
We will update this story as we learn more.
