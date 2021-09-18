POLK, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Polk County Sheriff's Office say they're searching for a man wanted for questioning connected to the larceny of a trailer.
Deputies say someone possibly saw the man this afternoon in the Chesnee, SC area.
Anyone with information regarding this man or the vehicle is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (828)-894-0187 immediately and ask to speak to a Deputy.
More news: Friends of the Reedy River host their fall river cleanup in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.