Man wanted for questioning in Polk County

Deputies are seeking information on this man or this vehicle (Polk County, September 18, 2021)

POLK, NC (FOX Carolina)-  The Polk County Sheriff's Office say they're searching for a man wanted for questioning connected to the larceny of a trailer.

Deputies say someone possibly saw the man this afternoon in the Chesnee, SC area. 

Trailer from a larceny investigation

Trailer from a larceny investigation in Polk County (Polk County Sheriff's Office, September 18, 2021)

Anyone with information regarding this man or the vehicle is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (828)-894-0187 immediately and ask to speak to a Deputy.

More news: Friends of the Reedy River host their fall river cleanup in Greenville

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.