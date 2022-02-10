PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A woman was arrested, and more than 100 dogs rescued following an investigation into an animal neglect case, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
According to deputies, the Animal Enforcement Unit (AEU) initiated an investigation following a complaint of animal neglect located on Tater Hill Mountain Road.
Deputies with the AEU responded to the location and attempted to make contact with the property owner. Deputies say they observed several well-fed dogs living in poor conditions and could see further down the property that there were additional dogs living in kennels.
They returned to the property on Tuesday, Feb. 8 to execute a search warrant to document the living conditions of the animals.
Deputies say 68-year-old Judith Lynn Brown was charged two counts of ill-treatment of animal- first offense and one count of animal/rabies control chapter violation. Brown turned herself in to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office Office on Wednesday, Feb. 9 with no incident.
According to deputies, they removed 166 dogs from the property. The dogs have been taken to the Pickens County Animal Shelter and other area shelters, where they will be held pending a disposition of the criminal case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.