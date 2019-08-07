GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police need your help finding a man they say snatched cash from a 74-year-old woman recently.
GPD posted news of the incident to their Facebook page Wednesday, including a photo of the suspect. According to them, the suspect is captured on surveillance footage circling the parking lot of a local grocery store several times in a white minivan before moving on his target. At that point, police say he got into the woman's car while she was still away, taking cash from it.
He's believed to be in his mid-30s and was wearing grey pants, a black shirt, and a blue United States Postal Service hat.
Anyone who might know who the man is should call Greenville PD or call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. All tips to Crime Stoppers could qualify for a cash reward and you can remain anonymous.
GPD also says this is a sad but necessary reminder to lock your doors and hide valuable every time you leave your vehicle unattended.
