LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Peabody Engineering & Supply, Inc. on Monday announced plans to establish operations in Pickens County, according to Governor McMaster's office. The more than $5.6 million investment is expected to create 35 new jobs over the next five years.
Peabody Engineering was founded in 1952 and produces and distributes storage tanks, telecommunication-disguising equipment and various other plastic products that service a wide range of industrial markets.
Peabody's Liberty facility will be located in the Pickens County Commerce Park in Liberty, and will increase the company’s manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand.
The new facility is expected to be completed by mid 2021. People interested in joining the Peabody Engineering team should email Cheryl.p@4peabody.com.
Gov. Henry McMaster said this of the announcement in a news release:
“We welcome Peabody Engineering to South Carolina’s business community and celebrate the company’s decision to invest $5.6 million and create 35 new jobs in Pickens County. It’s always a great day for the Palmetto State when we announce job-creating investments such as this one.”
