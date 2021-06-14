GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Peace Center has released their lineup for the 2021-2022 Peace Broadway Series.
The season lineup features nine titles, including the the 2019 Tony Award winners for Best Musical, Hadestown, and Best Revival of a Musical, Oklahoma!, and back by popular demand, Hamilton.
The 2021-2022 Peace Broadway Season includes the following shows:
- Hadestown - Oct. 5 through Oct. 10, 2021
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! - Nov. 17 through Nov. 21, 2021
- Tootsie - Jan. 4 through Jan. 9, 2022
- Pretty Woman: The Musical - Feb. 8 through Feb. 13, 2022
- Disney’s Frozen - April 6 through April 17, 2022
- Jesus Christ Superstar - April 26 through May 1, 2022
- Mean Girls - May 24 through May 29. 2022
- Hamilton - June 7 through June 19, 2022
- Ain't Too Proud - The life and Time of the Temptations - Aug. 2 through Aug. 7, 2022
The Peace Center said group and single tickets will be available for purchase mid-summer.
For more information about the Peace Center and upcoming events, click here.
