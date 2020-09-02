GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The show must go on! The Peace Center announced some schedule changes to the upcoming Gibbs Cancer Peace Center Broadway season, expected to being mid-Spring 2021.
Performances were suspended beginning in mid-March 2020 due to COVID-19. Since then, Peace Center representatives say nearly 395 Peace Center events and activities have been canceled or postponed.
Peace Center representatives say they are working diligently with the national tour producers and agents to reschedule performances for the very near future, and new dates will be shared as soon as they become available.
Here are a list of shows that have already been rescheduled:
- Wicked, originally scheduled for October 28 – November 15, 2020, has been postponed with the hope of it returning in early 2021.
- Hadestown, originally scheduled for November 24-29, 2020, has been rescheduled to September 14-19, 2021.
- 1776, recently rescheduled to December 29, 2020 – January 3, 2021, has been rescheduled for a second time to October 19-24, 2021.
- Oklahoma!, originally scheduled for January 12-17, 2021, will be rescheduled to the Fall of 2021.
- Hamilton, originally scheduled for February 23 – March 14, 2021, will be postponed to late summer of 2022.
“While this has been a challenging time for all of us in the arts and entertainment industry, we’re so appreciative of the tremendous response and support we’ve seen from our incredible patrons” said Peace Center President and CEO Megan Riegel.
Peace Center representatives mentioned that as a not-for-profit organization, the Peace Center went from a $26 million annual operation to a $3 million annual operation overnight.
“The best way the community can help is to donate. It is important to remember ticket revenue is set aside until the performance happens. Currently our monthly expenses are covered through generous Peacekeeper, foundation and corporate gifts. These donations provide the funding necessary to support our operations during this downtime and will allow us to successfully reopen,” noted Riegel.
Those interested in learning how they can support the Peace Center should call the Peace Center Box Office at 864.467.3000 or the Peace Center’s Development Department at 864.679.9202. Additional information is also available on the Peace Center's website.
