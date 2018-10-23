Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - Back by popular demand, The Book of Mormon returns to Greenville for a limited engagement, officials released. March 5th through 10th, 2019, at the Peace Center. Single tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 9th, at 10 a.m.
The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Parker and Stone are the four-time Emmy® award winning creators of the landmark animated series South Park.
Lopez is co-creator of the long-running hit musical comedy Avenue Q. The musical is choreographed by Tony award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, Aladdin, Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone).
The Book of Mormon will play at the Peace Center in March of 2019. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $55-$95 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org.
