GREENVILLE SC (FOX Carolina)- The Peace Center of Greenville S.C. announced in a news release Tuesday its lineup for its singer-songwriter series called "The Poets of Nashville."
The series will include multiple singer songwriters from Nashville sharing 'the life of a song' and their personal stories.
The series begins on October 1 and feature artists like Shannon LaBrie and Tia Sillers. LaBrie was recently featured on NPR's "Favorite Songs of 2020" list. Sillers is a Grammy award-winning recording artist who penned songs like "I Hope You Dance" and "Blue on Black." Sillers was also recently nominated for the 2020 class for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
The program will represent all genres from country, rock, roots and soul.
The full list of participants includes:
Oct 1 & 2 – Shannon LaBrie & Tia Sillers
Oct 8 & 9 – Kyshona Armstrong
Oct 15 & 16 – Kim Richey
Oct 22 & 23 – Michael Logen
Oct 29 – Johnny Ried
According to the news release, the performance will create a feeling of an intimate listening room experience while also following COVID-19 CDC protocols. Audience members will be required to wear masks at all times unless seated at their table. The Peace Center of Greenville also says that it will enforce social distancing as only 25 tables of four will be sold to the public.
For more information on "The Poets of Nashville", click here: www.poetsofnashville.com
MORE NEWS: A boy sent his Baby Yoda doll to Oregon firefighters. Now they take it on their calls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.