GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After almost two years, Broadway is back at the Peace Center is back starting Tuesday!
The first show of the season will be the production of Hadestown on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Peace Center officials say for access into the lobby, everyone must go to the Health & Wellness Station located on the Plaza. Here you must present one of the following:
- Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.
- Proof may be presented via a digital photo or physical copy of your vaccination card.
- Proof must be accompanied with a photo ID.
Proof of a positive COVID-19 antibody test.
- Antibody tests must be dated and show your name.
- A photo ID is required.
- Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance.
- Negative tests must be dated and show your name.
- A photo ID is required.
MORE NEWS: Officials: Search for missing Upstate fisherman continues in Oconee County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.