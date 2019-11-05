GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Celebrate the holiday spirit and the joy of reading by donating new and lightly loved children's books to the Peace Center's new Book Nook.
The holiday campaign is the Peace Center's initiative to give back to Greenville County title one schools.
Books can be dropped off at the Book Nook now through December 16 in the Peace Concert Hall lobby, which is open Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm, and 90 minutes before performances.
Those donating will have the opportunity to inscribe a special book plate that will be placed in the book. The Peace Concert Hall is located at 300 South Main Street in downtown Greenville.
Books should be new or lightly loved, and targeted to elementary and beginner reading levels, including picture books and short chapter books. Books in Spanish are also needed.
The books donated will be given to elementary schools in Greenville County.
You can find more out about the Book Nook here.
