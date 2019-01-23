GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Peace Center announced its plans Wednesday to restore Greenville's historic Wyche Pavilion downtown.
The building, which has been abandoned since the 1950s, was purchased by the Peace Center in the late 1980s with the intent of restoration. However, financial restraints prevented those intentions from coming to life.
Rather than be restored, the building was gutted and turned into the open-air pavilion that Greenville residents are familiar with.
Now, the Peace Center plans to meet with the City of Greenville's Design Review Board to propose a more modern, and affordable restoration.
The newly envisioned plans look to create a new performance and event space while enhancing the connectivity to Falls Park and preserving such a historic building.
“[The renovation] takes the shell of a building, which is an underutilized real estate asset, and creates a new music and event venue," said Peace Center President and CEO Megan Riegel.
New windows and doors, ceiling fans and HVAC will be added with the new design, though the existing bones of the building will remain intact. Not to mention, plans are in the making for a second story expansion that features a grand foyer, artist green room, meeting spaces, restrooms and kitchen.
Riegel said Earth Design will be desigining a lush, environmentally friendly landscape. There will also be a new riverside walkway and deck adjacent to the Wyche.
The Wyche restoration is the first phase of the Peace Center’s larger master plan, which includes renovation of the Roe Coach Factory and two buildings located on Main Street: the Markley and the Gullick.
The Peace Center's meeting with the city is scheduled for February 7.
