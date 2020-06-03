(FOX Carolina) - In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, protests calling for justice sprang up across the country. Some of those protests included cities and towns in the Upstate of South Carolina, organized by local activists. Poster boards carried messages calling for police reform, chants expressing solidarity among demonstrators, and speakers expressed their demands locally and nationally.
In Anderson, chalk drawings and messages called for peace, hope, and solidarity with uplifting messages on the sidewalk outside of the county courthouse. "Spread hope" was among those messages, along with "Love Not War". And at a demonstration later that evening, we heard from demonstrators and police alike.
"I'm here for my six younger black siblings. I learned a lot about systemic racism just by being their older sibling, and realizing that my parents have to have conversations with them that they never had to have with me," said one demonstrator. "So, I really wanted to take a stand not only for all black people, but especially for my siblings."
Anderson police chief Jim Stewart says he hears the demonstrators loud and clear, and wants his community to know his department will listen with open ears, crediting a task force lead by community members.
"I feel like we're very connected with the community. We started a taske force back in 2014 with councilwoman Dr. Thompson, and on which we have about 20 minority ministers on that force," he said. "We meet once a month. The greatest thing about that is they have my cell phone, where they can call me direct."
A similar action happened in Easley on Wednesday as well. We learned the organizers there were two teenagers, Anna Pearson and Hannah Nwantama. They called for unity and action, leading protestors who marched along with elected officials and even police officers. As part of their protest, demonstrators laid on their stomachs, hands behind their backs, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the same length of time George Floyd was kneeled upon by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
"Pretty soon, it's gonna be us voting, it's gonna be us in office," said Pearson, "and it's gonna be up to our generation to decide if we want to backtrack, or move forward as a society."
"In America, this is one of the biggest -- but a Band-Aid on things," said Nwantama. "Just put a Band-Aid on it. It's time to tip that Band-Aid off and solve our problems."
One of the speakers in Easley was local pastor Artis Bufford from The One Church Easley. His message to those in power: ensure the United States is now truly equal for all.
"We're calling on you to cash in on the check that you declared in the Declaration of Independence that 'all men are created equal -- and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights'. So if they're all endowed by their creators, we need you to stand with us," Bufford declared.
