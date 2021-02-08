GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Lake Conestee Nature Preserve are warning visitors that the bridge over the Reedy River will be closed after a crash.
The executive director of the nature preserve said a lock was cut at one of the back entrances and a truck was seen driving around it until it crashed onto the bridge. The suspect did have ammo and on him but after police searched the vehicle, a firearm was not found.
The nature preserve posted a photo showing a pickup truck crashed into the wooden portion of the bridge. No one was injured except for the suspect.
The executive director said the bridge is still functional but a ramp leading to one of the trails was knocked off its pillars and needs to be repaired.
Officials ask that visitor use the map found at conesteepreserve.org to enter at one of the other access points until further notice.
The preserve posted about the crash on Monday afternoon:
