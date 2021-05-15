HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died after being hit by a box truck along I-40 on Saturday morning in Haywood County.
According to troopers, a man was walking in the right lane of I-40 when he was struck by the truck that was travelling east on the same road.
Highway Patrol confirmed that the man killed was identified as 66-year-old Ronnie Dean Dills of Candler. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to NCHP.
Troopers say that no charges will be filed in connection with this incident.
