GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person died after being struck by a train in Gaffney on Tuesday.
The incident happened near 13th St., according to the sheriff's office.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office for more information.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Coroner, SLED investigate death at home near Augusta Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.