GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian has died after getting hit by a pickup truck Wednesday night.
According to SCHP, at approximately 9:34 p.m., a pedestrian was walking across the street when a F150 pickup truck heading north on US 29 near Donnan Road hit them.
Troopers said the driver in the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt and not injured. The pedestrian was sadly not wearing reflective clothing and passes away on scene.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the pedestrian.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: Officials investigate after child left in hot car dies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.