GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian died after a car hit them while trying to cross a Greenville County road Saturday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says it unfolded around 10:34 p.m. along Anderson Road, near E. Wilburn Avenue. The pedestrian tried to cross Anderson Road, but was hit by a northbound Buick SUV.
The driver and passenger in the SUV weren't hurt.
Troopers say the pedestrian, who has not been identified yet, was wearing dark clothing.
